NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'

Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.

Docents were invited aboard one of three pontoon boats for a two-hour cruise on the lake. The spokeswoman noted, "It was a picture-perfect day to enjoy the sights and sounds around the lake."

072722 Naturetrack 3.jpg

Guitarist/singer Pam Fisher provides music during the 11th annual docent appreciation day held June 9 at Cachuma Lake.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0