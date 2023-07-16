NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) will be kicking off its fifth annual film festival with a celebration at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort in Goleta, from 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, Oct,6.

The event will feature new documentary Wild Waters, an after-party with lively conversation, live music, and light appetizers featuring Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka, M Special beer and local wine labels.

The weekend festival continues Saturday and Sunday Oct. 7 and 8 with screenings, panels, and Q&A sessions, followed by an awards presentation on Sunday evening.

