101122 Neal Taylor Center

Creepy creatures on display at the Neal Taylor Nature Center's Halloween event will include spiders, bats, owls, snakes, reptiles and skulls and bones.

 Contributed

The Neal Taylor Nature Center will be teeming with creepy creatures for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, during the center's Halloween-inspired outdoor event.

On the lawn at the nature center, local naturalist Alice Abela will offer attendees a view into a fascinating world of small beings, showcasing her special collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles, a center spokeswoman said.

 

