The Neal Taylor Nature Center will be teeming with creepy creatures for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, during the center's Halloween-inspired outdoor event.
Creepy creatures on display on the front lawn will include spiders, bats, owls, snakes, reptiles and skulls and bones.
On the lawn at the nature center, local naturalist Alice Abela will offer attendees a view into a fascinating world of small beings, showcasing her special collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles, a center spokeswoman said.
In addition to center representatives, Eyes in the Sky docents will be on-site to teach attendees all about bats, owls, hawks, and other birds of prey that are closely associated with Halloween — live and up close.
County Park naturalists will also take part with a learning table with skulls and bones on display.
Other activities available to entertain youngsters will include an arts and crafts project focused on creating a spooky mask.
Live music will be performed by “The Spooky Sisters,” Lindsay Whipple and her sister, Julia. Attendees can join in via a community instrument table.
Popcorn and punch will be available at no cost.
No reservations are needed, and donations are appreciated.
For additional information, contact the center at 805-693-0691.
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is located at 2265 Hwy. 154, Santa Barbara.