Volunteer Mike Donahue holds up two fish leading in their categories during an annual Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake in 2018. On the left is a 2.22-pound trout; at right is a 1.82-pound crappie.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Brook Tosti of Santa Maria shows her catch at the 2016 fish derby.
Santa Barbara County's annual Fish Derby is set to make a splash on April 23 and 24 at Cachuma Lake, where more than $5,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to participating anglers of all ages.
The 25th annual derby is a major fundraising event for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, which each year hosts the community fishing event.
Derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and ends at noon April 24. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the derby on Saturday and to end the derby on Sunday.
According to the derby rules, contestants must fish in Cachuma Lake during the tournament hours and may fish from shore at any time during the derby, including Saturday night.
The event will take place rain or shine, according to organizers.
A discount on registrations now is available to adults who sign up before April 9. Mailed registration forms postmarked before April 9 are $35, and $40 after April 9. The cost for on-site registrations from April 22 through 24 is $45. Registration for youths age 4 to 15 is $10.
In addition, all anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license to participate. As an option, licenses can be purchased on-site at the marina.
Prizes will be awarded in categories of crappie, bass, catfish, trout and carp catches, according to the rules.
The center also announced that the prize pool has been increased this year to ensure more participants have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes that include fishing gear and merchandise, as well as cash.
During the derby, anglers and the general public are invited to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes. Tickets can be purchased starting at noon Friday, April 22, through the weekend, until noon Sunday.
Winning tickets will be drawn at the Sunday awards program, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Fireside Theater. Raffle winners need not be present.
Registration forms for the competition are available at Cachuma Lake Park's entry gate, the general store, marina, Nature Center and local businesses.
To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave a message name and address on the center's hotline at 805-693-8381, or visit www.TroutDerby.org.
More than 400 anglers compete in annual fish derby
The $599 Heaviest Trout Caught Award went to Richard Flores for his 9.82-pound, 25 1/8-inch rainbow trout.
Sal Barba of Sylmar does whatever it takes to land this rainbow trout when it looked like it would get away. Unfortunately for Sal, he didn't register for the Cachuma Lake fishing tournament last Saturday.
Cachuma Lake's annual Fishing Derby began on Saturday. The derby is sponsored by the Neal Taylor Nature Center. Fishing prize categories included multiple types of fish such as crappie, catfish, trout, bass, sunfish and carp.Photos by Jay Farbman, Contributor
More than 400 anglers compete in annual fish derby
Jay Farbman, Contributor
Sal Barba of Sylmar does whatever it takes to land this rainbow trout when it looked like it would get away. Unfortunately for Sal, he didn't register for the Cachuma Lake fishing tournament last Saturday.
Jay Farbman, Contributor
Sal Barba of Sylmar dives on rainbow trout that nearly got away.
Jay Farbman, Contributor
Barba hangs on tight to the trout after his wrestling match.
Jay Farbman, Contributor
Jay Farbman
Jay Farbman
Jay Farbman
A party boat of fishermen and fisherwomen get a tow to the lake.
Jay Farbman
Kade Murray and Molly the dog, get a tow from dad to the lake.
Jay Farbman
Jay Farbman
Although the lake is quite low, there was enough water for the fish and fishermen.
Jay Farbman
Charles Faulding, a voulnteer, weighs the fish to see if they are big enough to compete.
Jay Farbman
Current Derby Leaders
Jay Farbman
Live worms are also a favorite source of bait.
Jay Farbman
George Harris, of Lompoc, competes in his first fishing tournament.
Jay Farbman
Jay Farbman
The turkey vultures were also taking advantage of the newly stocked lake.
Jay Farbman
Some fishermen used live bate and other used lures.
Jay Farbman
Larry Lopez and his 8-year old grandson Brandon came from Oxnard to compete in their first fishing tournament.
Jay Farbman
Joe Pinto, from Santa Paula, shows off a couple of good size rainbow trouts that he caught.
Jay Farbman
Aside from fishing from the shore, the lake was filled with small boats.
Jay Farbman
Rick Behrens of Simi Valley patiently waits to catch a fish.
Jay Farbman
Sal Barba of Sylmar does whatever it takes to land this rainbow trout. Unfortunately for Sal, he didn't register for the tournament.