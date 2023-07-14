071123 Buellton City Council 1.png

Buellton City Council members in late April approved final site plans for the Dairyland Road Project  which involved retrofitting the historic residence into a new city library. The improvement plans and budget passed 4-1 with Council Member Hudson Hornick dissenting.

 Contributed, City of Buellton

The City of Buellton will begin the bidding process on a $1.4 million construction project to retrofit a recently acquired property — the 3,400-square-foot historic Willemsen residence at 202 Dairyland Road — into an expansive new library.

Rose Hess, public works director and city engineer, returned to council in April with site plans estimating $1.4 million for a remodel vs. a ballpark estimate of $1.8 to $6.7 million for a complete overhaul. The latter would involve a tear down and rebuild.

Hess, during the April 27 council meeting, said that concept plans were 95% complete and near ready to entertain bids following approval from council members. She also noted that any changes to the plans would slow the process and result in redesign costs for the City.

071123 Buellton City Council 2.png

Plans to relocate and expand the Buellton Library at the site of the historic Willemsen property are officially underway.
Willemsen Property 1.jpg
The 24-acre dairy property purchased by the City of Buellton in May 2020 includes the Willemsens' former 3,400-square-foot residence, which features vaulted ceilings and picturesque bay doors overlooking the upper park-like property. The home is earmarked for use by the Buellton Library.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

