You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New head of Dunn School selected to start next academic year

New head of Dunn School selected to start next academic year

102020 Dunn School Kalyan Balaven

Kalyan Balaven will assume the role as head of school starting next academic school year, replacing Mike Beck who has been serving as the head of Dunn School since 2008.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Dunn School

Dunn School has announced that effective July 1, Kalyan Balaven will succeed 13-year Head of School Mike Beck, who will finish the current school year and work to assure a smooth transition for his successor. 

Balaven, who holds a bachelor's in history from UC Berkeley and a doctorate from UC Davis, has served in various capacities in education that include a 13-year career at The Athenian School in Danville, where he has held the role of humanities instructor, dean of equity and inclusion, acting head of school, and currently, director of teaching and learning.

He also is responsible for creating the Inclusion Dashboard Consortium, a group of over 85 schools, recognized by the National Association of Independent Schools, that are building inclusion dashboards designed by him.

Born in India and raised in California, Balaven practiced law for a brief time before finding his calling in education.

"I became an educator to help prepare students to do good in the world, and I'm overjoyed in carrying on this work in service to the mission at Dunn, where the journey of a student is as valued as the end result and the end is articulated as 'responsible leadership in society,'" Balaven said.

Acting chairman of Dunn School Board of Trustees, Jay Conger, explained that the school's Head Search Committee began its one-year recruiting process in search for "the strongest and best-matched candidate" from across the country.

After an extensive due diligence process that included students, faculty, staff, parents and alumni, Conger said, between three final candidates and recommended by unanimous vote, Balaven was recognized as the best choice for reasons of demonstrated hands-on and leadership experience, philosophical perspective, alignment with Dunn’s mission and "contagious positive energy that will guide Dunn School into its future as the leader in whole student education."

Balaven will be joined on campus by his wife Fatemeh, an elementary school teacher, and his two children, Husna, 11, and son Matin, 7.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Gloria Willis, PhD

Gloria Willis, Phd, of Lompoc, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Benjamin John Castro

Benjamin John Castro, 44, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Death-notices

Loretta Disibio Bauw

Loretta Disibio Bauw, 81, resident of Lompoc, passed away October 6, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. …

Death-notices

Butch Garcia

Butch Garcia, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Cr…

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr.

Daniel E. Deleon, Jr., 42, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortu…

Death-notices

Kathryn Ann Black

Kathryn Ann Black, 84, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortua…

Death-notices

Susie Josie Paduganan

Susie Josie Paduganan, 75, resident of Santa Maria, CA Passed away October 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Dear Abby: Mother's support gave gay son love to last a lifetime
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mother's support gave gay son love to last a lifetime

DEAR ABBY: I grew up in an extremely conservative, rural area of northeast Mississippi in the '60s. I came out as gay to my mom when I was 13 in 1970, and she said three things to me that set the course for a lifetime of love. As she hugged me, she said, "I will always love you, no matter what." Then, looking me straight in the eye, she thanked me for my honesty before again pulling me into her arms and whispering, "I've known since you were a small boy."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News