Dear Heloise: Is there a polite way to tell your family members that you would rather they didn't give you knickknacks for various gift-giving occasions?

I'm 68 and don't need, or want, another item to dust. They mean well, but while I was at Thanksgiving dinner, I said I didn't want anyone to give me gifts, because I had everything I could possibly want. I thought I made myself clear. Then, Christmas came along, and everyone seemed to forget my request.

I used to collect a certain brand of figurines, but I put them all in garage sales this past summer. I've told everyone I'm downsizing and getting rid of many things that clutter the house, but no one seems to be listening. -- Betty R., Edina, Minnesota

