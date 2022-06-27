Nominations for the 2022 Man & Woman of The Year are now being accepted through June 30, in addition to nominations for Small Business awards, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Last year, the annual awards ceremony was retooled to instead honor six local leaders for their outstanding contributions and philanthropic response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honored included the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccination team.
This year, however, a local man and woman will be named. To be eligible for either title, nominees must be a resident of the Lompoc Valley and have made noteworthy contributions or achievements improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley, according to the rules.
The Chamber also will hand out Small Business awards in the categories of Small Business Hero Excellence — identified as those who have sustained their small business a minimum of 10 years — and New Business of The Year, reserved for outstanding small businesses established in the last three years or less.
The nomination deadline is June 30, and the awards banquet is slated for Aug. 19.
To access nomination forms, go to www.lompoc.com/annual-awards-banquet.html.