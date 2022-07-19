If you’re a White non-Hispanic man living in northern Santa Barbara County, you’re more likely to die than people from other demographic categories, particularly a multiracial woman living in the South County, according to information released this week.
On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released its analysis of death data from 2018 through 2020 that also shows the county’s death rate is 8% lower than the overall California rate, continuing a trend that started in 2010.
The analysis compares age-adjusted rates — a “standard” population distribution created by accounting for differences in age distribution, which allows a more accurate comparison between counties that have more young residents with counties that have more older residents.
Geographical locations of deaths are based on where the person lived, not on where the person died, officials said.
Percentages used are based on the number of deaths per 100,000 residents, and in the 2018 to 2020 period, Santa Barbara County recorded a total of 3,286 deaths among its nearly 450,000 residents.
The top three causes of death, when adjusted for age, were cancer, heart disease and unintentional injuries, and all three had higher rates among men than among women, the Public Health Department analysis shows.
The rest of the top 10 causes, in order, were Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, diabetes mellitus, liver disease, suicide and influenza, according to the analysis.
Death rates were lower for women in all but two of the 10 causes — Alzheimer’s and stroke — and South County residents had a 25% lower death rate than those of the North County and Central County areas, which had similar rates.
Among the top three causes, the rates for men were 39% higher for cancer, 26% higher for heart disease and 63% higher for unintentional injuries than for women.
Death reporting is an essential component to understanding the health of county residents, said Joy Kane, a senior epidemiologist with the Public Health Department.
“This data indicates that residents in Santa Barbara County face different health outcomes based on their race [and] ethnicity and location in the county,” Kane said.
“A more detailed report will be published to further understand these trends by cause of death in the coming months,” she added, noting understanding how geographical location impacts health is pivotal to the Public Health Department’s goal of creating health equity among all county residents.
Comparing data from 2018, 2019 and 2020 with the previous three years, death rates among Asian/Pacific Islanders, multiracial and Hispanic residents revealed statistically significant decreases, the county report said.
But during that same period, the death rate for White non-Hispanic residents increased, rising to nearly three times the death rate for Hispanic residents, even though from about 2014 to 2020, the Hispanic population increased and exceeded the declining White non-Hispanic population.
In fact, comparing 2018 through 2020 with the previous three years, White non-Hispanics had the sharpest increase in death rates, rising 46%, while Hispanics had the sharpest decrease in rates, falling 40%.
The report also includes one complete year of COVID-19 death data from 2020.
Although the data is limited to the early stages of the pandemic, COVID-19 was the sixth leading cause of death for that year.
More current COVID-19 death data will be analyzed as soon as it becomes available, Kane said.
Both again, based on the limited data, White non-Hispanic men experienced higher COVID-19 death rates than their counterparts in other demographics.
Also reflective of other causes, the rate of North County deaths from COVID-19 was approximately 4.5 times higher than the rate in the South County and almost 2.5 times higher than the rate for the Central County.