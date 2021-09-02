Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse is open from 2 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will next be open on Sept. 25.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.