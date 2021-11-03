Olympic gold medalist Kami Craig never let her dyslexia diagnosis get in the way but, rather, let it propel her to great heights both professionally and personally.

“Dyslexia has gifted me with resilience, work ethic, intuition, relentless courage and creativity,” the former water polo star said at the Oct. 19 Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting, where she was presented with a proclamation by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.

The Board of Supervisors joined communities across the nation in recognizing October as Dyslexia Awareness Month. Each year, supporters band together to help raise awareness about the 1 in 5 who are diagnosed with dyslexia.

Craig, who has become a mentor and coach to students and athletes of all ages and interests, addressed supervisors on the topic and invited them to see those with learning differences "through the lens of great potential."

Despite a diagnosis, Craig went on to excel as a water polo player throughout her educational career and all the way to three Olympic Games, where she earned a silver and two gold medals.

She attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School before graduating from Santa Barbara High School and the University of Southern California.

She noted, “Great potential does not come without great support” and reflected on her mother’s determined advocacy, which helped her obtain vital services during her years of schooling.

Craig said her insights and knowledge gained from personal struggle with learning differences contributed to a determination "to overcome obstacles and succeed beyond her wildest dreams," which feeds into her mission to empower others.

Craig serves as a performance and culture coach with Mindful Warrior, and as an athlete mentor through Rise Athletes.

“You will be tested to failure and your weakness will be sought after," Craig said, recounting advice given to two recent mentees who had just began the testing process for dyslexia. "It can feel humiliating, exhausting and might leave you feeling defeated.”

She told them, “Remember during this time and always. The way you learn is not attached to your self-worth, value, intelligence or ability. Dyslexia does not define you.”

To learn more about dyslexia and to access support, contact Cheri Rae at TheDyslexiaProject@gmail.com or go to www.dyslexiaproject.com.

