The wicked, thrilling, sexy and the seemingly dangerous Paranormal Cirque is returning to Santa Maria this week, starting on Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

This unique combination of theatre, circus and cabaret features an "innovative horror storyline that is not for the faint of heart and was created for mature audiences only," according to the event organizers.

According to Paranormal Cirque, the show will push audiences into a parallel world, "surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents" that will amaze audiences and blend the lines between reality and the imagination.

PARANORMAL CIRQUE II (Orange Unit) - Santa Maria, CA (March 2-6) - 2023 DIGITAL COUPON.jpg

