PCPA_Bright_Star.jpg

The cast of "Bright Star" perform the Grammy and Tony-nominated musical.

 Contributed

The Santa Maria PCPA will present Grammy and Tony-nominated musical "Bright Star" at the Solvang Festival Theater from July 7-23, featuring toe-tapping bluegrass music and a storyline set in the 1940s Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

The story, book and accompanying 13 original songs are written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, all of which were inspired by a true story turned folksong called Iron Mountain Baby.

According to Director Keenon Hooks, the musical takes the audience on a journey through the eyes of main character Alice Murphy as she discovers what home really means to her.

 

