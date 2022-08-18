PCPA Logo
Contributed

PCPA’s production of "Native Gardens" will play at the Marian Theatre from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, then relocate to the Solvang Festival Theater stage for a weeklong run from Sept. 9 to 17. 

The Marian Theatre is on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive, while the Solvang Festival Theater is at 420 2nd St.

The production, written by popular playwright Karen Zacarias, is a hilarious comedy about gardens and clashing cultures that turn friendly neighbors into feuding enemies, according to a PCPA spokesperson. 

 

0
0
0
0
0