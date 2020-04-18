CAPA Pet of the Week: Admiral

Admiral is a four-year-old male, tricolor smooth-coated Chihuahua available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Admiral is a sweet boy who was found as a stray in Lompoc and never picked up. He is outgoing and playful with a lot of spunk.

Admiral’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Admiral’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Currently, adoption fees for all animals are just $10. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic, please visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to (805) 737-7755.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

