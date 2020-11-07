CAPA Pet of the Week: Barrister

Barrister is a very handsome thoroughbred cross gelding being cared for by La PAWS Adoption Center - Santa Barbara County Animal Services. He is approximately 20 years old and has a very calm disposition. He is in good health and appears sound enough to be used as a trail horse.
If interested in meeting Barrister, contact the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119, or the Lompoc Shelter at 805-737-7755.
La PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc and is open for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for lunch. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
La PAWS Adoption Center services Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez in Santa Barbara County.
For more information, visit http://cosb.countyofsb.org/phd/as/
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!