Bear is a 5-year-old male, black Labrador retriever available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Bear is a quiet guy who has a few tricks up his sleeve and would love to show them to you. Though his picture may look modest, he weighs in at a whopping 146 pounds. He would benefit from having someone dedicated to his weight loss plan that includes plenty of walks. He is a bit shy at first but once you make that connection, he is truly affectionate. He is housetrained, and is weak in the knees for good back scratches.
Bear’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Bear’s microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.