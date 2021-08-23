Cloud is an almost 2-year-old male, white Great Pyrenees mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. He was part of the group of dogs who came to the Santa Maria Animal Center from El Paso in March.
Cloud is 83 pounds of energy and always wants to play, including with dogs both big and small. He is deaf, so if you have experience with deaf dogs or an interest in learning how to communicate and train Cloud without relying on verbal or sound cues, he would love to meet you.
Cloud’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA).
The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.