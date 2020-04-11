CAPA Pet of the Week: Cobalt

CAPA Pet of the Week: Cobalt

041420 Pet of the Week

Cobalt is a 3-year-old male, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Cobalt was picked up as a stray in November and was never claimed. He may seem large and intimidating but he is a loving, gentle giant, and he’s even housetrained.

Cobalt’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Currently adoption fees for all animals are just $10 and fostering opportunities are also available. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit phshelter.com to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to (805) 737-7755.

To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with Animal Services – Lompoc, visit Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

