Goose is a 2-year-old male, cream tabby domestic shorthair available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
He tried living in a home that was not stimulating enough for his kitty needs, and now he is back to find a more fitting home. Is it yours?
Goose will greet you, wants to be scratched around the head and will purr for you. He is looking for someone who can provide a life of wonder and purpose. An outdoor space like a catio with some substantial cat furniture would be perfect for Goose.
Goose's adoption fees include his spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA).
The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.