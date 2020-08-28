CAPA Pet of the Week: Gwendolyn

Gwendolyn is a 10-year-old female, black, domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Gwendolyn is “large and in charge” and is looking for a home where she can be the queen of the castle. Do you have room on your couch for a TV buddy?
Gwendolyn’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!