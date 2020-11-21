You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAPA Pet of the Week: Loki

CAPA Pet of the Week: Loki

112420 Pet of the Week
Contributed Photo

Loki is a 1-year-old male, black Akita and German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Loki is a happy, energetic puppy. At 90 pounds, he is looking for a family that can handle his energy. Loki does well on a leash and is learning a few commands in the shelter. He would do best in a home with another dog.

Loki’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of local animals. 

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

For more information, call 805-737-7755 or visit www.LompocCAPA.org

To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tia

Tia is a quiet girl who loves just hanging out with her people and would do best as the only pet in the home.

CAPA Pet of the Week: Barrister
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Barrister

Barrister is a very handsome Thoroughbred cross gelding being cared for by La PAWS Adoption Center - Santa Barbara County Animal Services. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News