CAPA Pet of the Week: Lola

CAPA Pet of the Week: Lola

031221 Pet of the Week

Lola is a 1-year-old female, buff German shepherd mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Lola’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance. 

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

