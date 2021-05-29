Mochi is a 3-year-old female, black and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
She is currently healing and needs time to learn to trust people. Mochi is sometimes possessive with her food bowl and is not an ideal candidate for homes with children. She is in need of someone who has the time and patience to train and socialize her. She is treat-motivated, which will help with training.
Once Mochi is used to her human friends, she greets them with a happy dance.
Mochi’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.