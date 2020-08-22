CAPA Pet of the Week: Opal

Opal is a 3-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Opal is looking for an understanding family who realizes that she does not yet know how big she is and is willing to provide training to help her learn not to jump when she's happy to see you.
Opal is a quick learner and has already learned how to "sit" while at the Lompoc shelter. She is not very much into small dogs or cats, but has enjoyed talking with the other big dogs. Opal is ready to learn all about the world, and just needs someone help guide her.
During the month of August, all adoption fees are waived for the “Clear the Shelters” event in partnership with NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, GreaterGood.org, and Santa Barbara County Animal Services. Opal’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services — Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
