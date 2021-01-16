You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAPA Pet of the Week: Sheba

CAPA Pet of the Week: Sheba

011421 Pet of the Week

Sheba is a 7-year-old female, tan and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. 

She has big goofy ears and the personality to match. New people make her nervous at first, and she will require a little time to warm up. She is known for getting a case of the zoomies around those she loves and enjoys being a lapdog.

Since it will take some work to get Sheba situated into a new home, she will need an experienced owner who will go slow and respect her boundaries during the training process. 

Sheba’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance. 

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Solvang horse sanctuary offers helping hand to steeds in need during pandemic
Pets

Solvang horse sanctuary offers helping hand to steeds in need during pandemic

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

To those who have been out of work for awhile, Happy Endings also is offering to cover the cost of nonemergency equine medical services such as hoof trimming and teeth floating —  a procedure that involves gently filing away sharp edges or hooks to present a firm, flat surface for more efficient chewing.

CAPA Pet of the Week: Via
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Via

  • Updated

Via is a 6-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

CAPA Pet of the Week: Calypso
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Calypso

  • Updated

Calypso is a 6-year-old female, white and brown pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News