CAPA Pet of the Week: Thor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thor is a five-year-old male, tan and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. He is a shy, soft-spoken guy who has gotten along with most other dogs and is just looking for someone to love. Thor also likes kids and would love to coexist with them.

Thor’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Currently, adoption fees for all animals are just $10. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic, please visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.

To learn more about CAPA, and their partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit their website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0