Puppy love: Dogs won't go hungry if 85-year-old Solvang resident can help it

"The mayor even offered to pick up the food" said Mortensen, who in the process also managed to procure table setup and lifting assistance from across-the-street shopkeeper Kenny Esko and his employees.

Local resident Debbie Bebernes, who was walking through town, stopped by Mortensen's table and vowed to contribute dog food to the cause.

"I've been going to the feed store for years — it's the only place I go," said Bebernes, an owner of two dogs. "I'm going to drop by and donate."

The downtown Santa Ynez multigenerational feed store has become the main source of Mortensen's dog food supply.

Beyond dog food companies, Spaulding says community members are adding donations to the large boxes located in front of his store.

"It's an effort to get food to people who need it," Spaulding said. "It's all still in motion, and growing. Hell, if someone wants to buy a pallet of dog food, we'll make sure to get it to Hazel."

The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.

