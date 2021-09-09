Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Santa Barbara Humane have partnered up to “Beat the Heat" — an annual campaign that offers $5 cat spay and neuter surgeries through October — in an effort to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent unwanted litters.
According to county reports, 736 orphaned kittens came into county animal shelters in 2020.
“Animal Services and our partner, Santa Barbara Humane, are committed to saving lives through spaying and neutering,” said Jessica Wiebe, community programs director. “Being able to offer such promotions to help reduce the overpopulation of pets is a crucial piece of the animal sheltering puzzle that we are proud to offer our community."
The campaign includes free microchipping, as well as vaccines and flea treatments at an additional cost.
Appointments are limited to the first 100 cats and kittens, and can be scheduled by contacting Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6968, or the Santa Barbara Humane-Santa Maria campus at 805-964-4777.
For more information about other animal services offered, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.