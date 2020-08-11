You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez Valley libraries collecting pet supplies through Aug. 21 to benefit local shelters

The Goleta Valley library system, which includes both Solvang and Buellton libraries, will continue its Book to Action Pet Material drive through Aug. 21 as a benefit for local shelters in need.

Participating libraries will serve as collection sites for essential pet items such as pets beds, blankets, flea spray, pet food and cat litter, to be presented at the end of the drive to a number of organizations, including the local A.S.A.P., C.A.R.E4PAWS, Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Association, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary.

Donations can be dropped off at the Goleta Valley, Solvang or Buellton libraries' designated outdoor bins during sidewalk service hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, contact Goleta Valley Library at 805-964-7878.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

