SMVHS Pet of the Week: Blanca

Blanca is a 6-year-old, female Staffordshire terrier who is eager for a new home. Blanca is affectionate, personable and mild-mannered. She enjoys quiet time, cuddle time and play time equally. She also enjoys hanging out with older kids.
Blanca is located at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society's north campus in Santa Maria.
When you take your new pet home, he or she will have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.
All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, call 805-349-3435 or email adoptions@smvhs.org to make an appointment.
Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at a distant location. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.
A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt
