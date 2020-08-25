You have permission to edit this article.
SMVHS Pet of the Week: Chanelle

SMVHS Pet of the Week: Chanelle

Chanelle
Hi! My name is Chanelle, and I love cuddles. I would be best in a calm and quiet home, as I’m a senior and enjoy taking life easy these days. I’m super affectionate and always have room in my heart for a new friend!

Chanelle is a 14-year-old, female, domestic shorthair located at the Santa Maria shelter. She is a bigger kitty but very active and enjoys playing with wand toys. Her personality can be described as pure sunshine. Chanelle is on a weight-management program, so her food would need to be set on an elevated area to encourage her to climb a little. She will trim down with a continued managed diet — no special food required.

Chanelle's ideal home would be one where she will get a lot of attention and love. 

All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, email AdoptMe@sbhumanesociety.org to make an appointment. 

When you take your new pet home, he or she will have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.

Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at a distant location. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.

A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt

