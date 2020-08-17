SMVHS Pet of the Week: Pal

Pal is a 7-year-old hound/shepherd mix who is active and strong and likes long walks, hikes or visits to the beach. Pal enjoys car rides and road-tripping. He's affectionate, sociable and always ready to make his people laugh.
Pal is quick to bond and does not like to be left alone too much. He will be best in a home where he can get a lot of attention.
When you take your new pet home, he or she will have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.
All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, call 805-349-3435 or email adoptions@smvhs.org to make an appointment.
Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at a distant location. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.
A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt
