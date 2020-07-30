SMVHS Pet of the Week: Pebbles

Pebbles is a 1 1/2-year-old, female, pit bull terrier mix who is eager for a new home. Pebbles is very curious, and with some treats and affection, becomes a total love bug. She enjoys long walks and loves when you speak baby-talk to her.
Pebbles' ideal home would have older children as she can get too rambunctious with small children. In her previous home, she played well with other dogs. She's never lived with cats.
It is preferred that you bring your own dog with you for us to do a meet and greet.
Pebbles is located at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society's north campus in Santa Maria.
When you take your new pet home, he or she will have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.
All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, call 805-349-3435 or email at adoptions@smvhs.org to make an appointment.
Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at the location not nearest to you. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.
A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt
