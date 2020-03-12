SMVHS Pets of the Week: Bubbles, Buck

SMVHS Pets of the Week: Bubbles, Buck

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Buck and Bubbles

Buck and Bubbles

Bubbles and Buck are a great bonded pair of charmers who love each other and have lots of love to give to their new family. Both are calm and gentle and enjoy getting affection. Bubbles is a beauty with a big smile to show how happy she is to be with her brother and with people. And, her tail wags like mad when she is having a good time. Bubbles is easy to walk and loves to hang out lounging in the sun or exploring the yard. We think Bubbles is the more mellow of the two.

Buck will explore the yard and then find a burst of energy to zoom around. He likes to put his paws on your lap to encourage you to give him some love. They like to hang out together and will check in with each other as they have fun in the yard. He’s quite handsome too by the way.

I am bonded to Bubbles. We must go home together.

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Poseidon
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Poseidon

Poseidon is a 1-year-old male, white and black bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services in Lompoc. Poseidon’s adoption fees …

VIVA Pet of the Week: Rory
Pets

VIVA Pet of the Week: Rory

Rory is a large buff male tabby. He is extremely handsome and loving! He can be a bit shy with the other cats so he would do best in a home wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News