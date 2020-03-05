SMVHS Pets of the Week: Donald, Don Juan

Donald is a sweet and affectionate 10-year-old boy. He might take a little extra time to warm up to you, but once he does, you will be rewarded with kisses. Donald has good leash manners and seems easygoing with other small dogs. Does Donald sound like he would suit you? Come meet him to find out.

Rambunctious, playful and a total ham, Don Juan is a gem of a cat all on his own. He demands attention and if not he will voice his opinion to the kitty gods in his native tongue. To some, this type of personality may seem unappealing but if you give Don Juan a chance, his zany self and sweet quirky antics will win over most people. If you're looking for a kitty who loves attention and cuddles, who will play and chase toys, and who is as handsome as can be then you need to meet Don Juan. This guy is a total winner of a kitty in both looks and personality.

*Must be the only pet*

All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.

