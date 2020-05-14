SMVHS Pets of the Week: Pie, Catwoman

A little reserved but determined to be loved, Pie is a 2-year-old German shepherd looking for a new lease on life. He was born and raised on a ranch with his mother and father, and two siblings. Unfortunately, Pie and brother Oso needed to be rehomed and they made their way to SMVHS.
Pie is the more confident sibling but he is still wary of new people and this environment. His new life is much different from what he is used to. Pie is looking for a family that will give him time to adjust to his new surroundings. He is still taking his time warming up to staff but when he does, he turns into a loving sweet boy with a great personality.
Pie’s former household had all age groups of children who he did well with. Given an appropriate amount of time and slow introductions, we are confident that Pie will be the same fun-loving family dog. If you feel that you have the heart and time to give to Pie then send us an email at adoptions@smvhs.org.
Catwoman is a real hero, a mother of six! After spending weeks caring for and raising a litter of six rambunctious kittens she is now ready to settle into a new family who will be attentive and caring to HER.
This little mama truly deserves a loving family who would include her in their everyday life. Catwoman loves being the center of attention, most Siamese do. Her purr dial is set to 100 and she is ready to give all the love and affection she has for her kittens to her new human family.
Are you looking for a kitty who wants to be your best friend? A loyal feline companion who will be happy to see you when you get home? One that will lay on your lap or sleep with you at night and always be by your side? Catwoman is that type of cat! She will love you the moment you take her home. Email us today at Adoptions@smvhs.org to ask about adopting Catwoman.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a FREE bag of pet food and FREE pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.
