Joining local organizations meeting needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary — a Solvang-based horse and animal rescue founded in 2007 — is leading the charge in the Santa Ynez Valley, offering vital equine resources to keep horses happy and healthy.
Happy Endings grant writer and COVID-19 equine program manager Bonita Sargeant confirmed the need exists, and now she and nonprofit founder and president C.C. Beaudette-Wellman are trying to get the message out to the community that help has arrived.
"We started this program because we know that people are hurting financially because of the pandemic," Sargeant said. "And we don't want horses to fall through the cracks. They are very expensive to care for, and we want to help out."
"We're going to be there every Thursday for the foreseeable future, right beside C.A.R.E.4Paws, until employment stabilizes in the community," Sargeant explained. "We don't have a setup yet since we're kind of just getting off the ground. But I'm parked there."
To those who have been out of work for awhile, Happy Endings also is offering to cover the cost of nonemergency equine medical services such as hoof trimming and teeth floating — a procedure that involves gently filing away sharp edges or hooks to present a firm, flat surface for more efficient chewing.
Members of the community with an expressed need for equine assistance are asked to contact the nonprofit directly or connect with Sargeant on Thursdays at the mission.
To ensure that grant funds received last September to launch the program go far, Sargeant said either she or Beaudette-Wellman will conduct a site visit as part of the nonprofit's vetting protocols, which require verification that recipients are truly in need.
"We also want to visit to make sure there isn't a larger problem that needs to be addressed," said Sargeant, noting that a call to the owner's veterinarian also will be conducted as a means of checking references.
Grooms release some of the 65 horses from the theatrical production Cavalia Odysseo into a field where they were relaxing during a "vacation" in Los Alamos.
It’s a long way from Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Alamos. It’s even farther from Quebec, Canada — Montreal, to be precise. That’s where Cavalia's Odysseo is based.
Odysseo, one of two shows created by Cavalia Inc., is best described as an equestrian extravaganza that “combines stage arts and high-tech theatrical effects” with the mysteries of water. The show — which travels the globe from Brussels to Dubai and Chicago to China — makes its Camarillo debut Nov. 11.
While they wait to take the stage, Odysseo's stars needed a place to stay, and when it comes to rest, relaxation and exercise, a farm in Los Alamos offered the perfect setting. The “stars” are 65 horses representing 12 breeds from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and the United States. Prior to the show, the horses are treated like professional athletes preparing for a big game.
In late October, 65 show horses arrived at a ranch several miles north of the Central Coast town of Los Alamos. (Cavalia's management requested the ranch not be disclosed in the interest of protecting the horses from onlookers and stressful distractions.)
