CAPA Pet of the Week: Via
CAPA Pet of the Week: Via

Via is a 6-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

CAPA Pet of the Week: Calypso
CAPA Pet of the Week: Calypso

Calypso is a 6-year-old female, white and brown pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.