Veterinary given vaccines have been a proven method to prevent catastrophic diseases in pets for many decades. Despite the medical evidence, some owners are not diligent about providing their pet veterinary-given vaccines.

For some, it is a nonchalant attitude in which owners naively think it won’t happen to them. For others, it is a financial decision. They decide the vet visit and vaccines are too costly, so they forgo vaccinating their pets.

In either case, this can be a dangerous and costly mistake. In addition to the prevention of the diseases each vaccine was created to prevent, veterinary given vaccines come with some additional benefits.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column usually runs every other Thursday.

