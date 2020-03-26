VIVA Pet of the Week: Evelyn

VIVA Pet of the Week: Evelyn

{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn

Evelyn

Meet Evelyn. This adorable brown tabby is a petite 2 year old female. She is just adorable! She plays like a 6 month old kitten. She is very friendly and good with other cats.

If you would like to meet Evelyn, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Call our office for more information. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: King
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: King

King is one-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd dog available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. His adoption fees include his…

CAPA Pet of the Week: Penny
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Penny

Penny is an 18-month-old female, brown and white Cardigan Welsh Corgi mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Her adoption fee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News