VIVA Pet of the Week: Fancy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This petite, dainty female is Fancy. And she is just that! This adorable tuxedo will warm your heart and soul. She is great with other cats and loves people. Please consider this sweet girl for your next forever friend.

If you would like to meet Fancy, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0