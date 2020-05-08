VIVA Pet of the Week: Fancy

VIVA Pet of the Week: Fancy

{{featured_button_text}}
Fancy

Fancy

 Contributed photo

This petite, dainty female is Fancy. And she is just that! This adorable tuxedo will warm your heart and soul. She is great with other cats and loves people. Please consider this sweet girl for your next forever friend.

If you would like to meet Fancy, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VIVA Pet of the Week: Sandy
Pets

VIVA Pet of the Week: Sandy

  • Updated

Why not consider adopting a special needs cat? Meet Sandy. This gorgeous girl is a muted torti. She is just under 3 years old and has been at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News