VIVA Pet of the Week: Fancy

This petite, dainty female is Fancy. And she is just that! This adorable tuxedo will warm your heart and soul. She is great with other cats and loves people. Please consider this sweet girl for your next forever friend.
If you would like to meet Fancy, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook
