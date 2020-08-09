You have permission to edit this article.
VIVA Pet of the Week: Juice and Julius

VIVA Pet of the Week: Juice and Julius

Juice and Julius
Juice and Julius

These adorable boys are Juice and Julius, classic orange tabbies. They are approximately 9 weeks old. They have both been neutered and have had their vaccines. They are a bonded pair and we are hoping to find them a home together. They are friendly and love to roll and play. 

If you would like to meet these boys, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

