VIVA Pet of the Week: Julius

This handsome guy is Sweet Baby Julius. He is a very large and very charming, white and orange male cat. He is just under 3 years old. He is great with other cats, kids and has even lived with dogs. This boy is so people friendly, you wont believe it when you meet him!
If you would like to meet Julius, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!