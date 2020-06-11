VIVA Pet of the Week: Julius

VIVA Pet of the Week: Julius

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Julius
Buy Now

Julius

 Contributed Photo

This handsome guy is Sweet Baby Julius. He is a very large and very charming, white and orange male cat. He is just under 3 years old. He is great with other cats, kids and has even lived with dogs. This boy is so people friendly, you wont believe it when you meet him!

If you would like to meet Julius, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAPA Pet of the Week: Thor
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Thor

He is a shy, soft-spoken guy who has gotten along with most other dogs and is just looking for someone to love. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News