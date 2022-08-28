A heart murmur can be scary news for a pet parent. The good news is, that with early detection, your dog will have a better prognosis. Approximately one in ten dogs will develop some type of heart disease in their lifetime.  I’m going to explain the basics of mitral valve disease, which is the most common heart condition in small dogs.

First, it’s important to understand the physical structure of the heart. The heart has four chambers. There are valves between the upper and lower chambers on each side of the heart. The valve between the left atrium (upper chamber) and the left ventricle (lower chamber) is called the mitral valve. The valves of the heart are meant to be one-way valves, which means that the blood should only flow in one direction. This allows the unoxygenated blood to stay separate from the oxygenated blood.

Over time, the mitral valve “wears out” causing mitral valve insufficiency (MVI). Dental infections (endocarditis) can also damage the heart valves, due to blood born bacteria that makes its way to the heart. When a heart murmur is detected, it will be graded. Stage A means your dog is at risk of developing mitral valve disease. Certain breeds have a high risk of heart disease. If you have a Kings Charles Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel, Chihuahua, Miniature Schnauzer, or Maltese, your vet may consider them a Stage A.  In Stage A and B1, no symptoms of disease are present, and your dog may have a very slight murmur. No medication is needed at this time.  This early detection will give your veterinarian an opportunity to manage your pet’s heart condition, before they become ill. At this time, your vet will likely run labs to look for underlying heath issues and take an X-ray to rule out any structural abnormalities of the heart.

