PGA Jr. League summer program tees off this Saturday

Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.

 Len Wood, Staff

The 2020 PGA Jr. League summer program will kick off in the Santa Ynez Valley starting Saturday, June 27 at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton. 

Bob Kotowski, PGA professional and longtime golf instructor who will lead the program, said with limited offerings this summer, children now have the opportunity to fine-tune their golf game.

"It's really great for kids – and a great group of kids," Kotowski said. 

The summer program will be comprised of two groups of children: 17-14 years of age and children 13 years and under. 

Weekly practices will be held at the Zaca Creek course on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m.

To ensure the well-being of players, families and coaches, the PGA Jr. League is implementing program guidelines that include healthy outdoor recreation and responsible team play such as adhering to strict social distancing protocols.

To register, go to pgajrleague.com. For questions, email Bob at bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

