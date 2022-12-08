120522 Polly Firestone Walker

Polly Firestone Walker was reappointed to the Solvang Theaterfest board.

Polly Firestone Walker was recently reappointed to the Solvang Theaterfest board after previously serving for nine years, including two as board chair.

Firestone Walker, of Ballard, is a resident artist with the Pacific Conservatory Theater PCPA and has played the roles of Lady Macbeth and Titania, Hannah Jarvis in Arcadia, Elizabeth Proctor in The Crucible, and Mrs. Bennet in Pride & Prejudice. 

She earned a bachelor's degree in English and drama from Stanford University and studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in their three-year actor-training program. She has worked at various theaters around the country.

