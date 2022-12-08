Polly Firestone Walker was recently reappointed to the Solvang Theaterfest board after previously serving for nine years, including two as board chair.
Firestone Walker, of Ballard, is a resident artist with the Pacific Conservatory Theater PCPA and has played the roles of Lady Macbeth and Titania, Hannah Jarvis in Arcadia, Elizabeth Proctor in The Crucible, and Mrs. Bennet in Pride & Prejudice.
She earned a bachelor's degree in English and drama from Stanford University and studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in their three-year actor-training program. She has worked at various theaters around the country.
Firestone Walker returned to the Santa Ynez Valley with husband David Walker to raise their family.
Since then, she found and operated the Solvang Theaterfest Youth Theater Summer Shakespeare workshops for over a decade, and tought Shakespeare workshops at Dunn Middle School. She has directed for the Valley Community Theater, Cate School, and Small But Mighty Productions.
Firestone Walker has also served on the Direct Relief women executive committee, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley vestry, and on the board of the Santa Barbara Foundation.
She currently is directing the West Coast premiere of Jane Austen’s EMMA (adapted for stage by Joe Hanreddy) for PCPA.
