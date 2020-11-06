120619 Lompoc Christmas Parade 06.jpg
Riders on the La Purisima Concepcion School float wave on North H Street during the 2019 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Lompoc Valley's annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade has been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Friday. 

Although indoor city recreation facilities remain closed to the public, programming with limited capacity has resumed, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment, according to the Lompoc Recreation Division. 

For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.

Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.

