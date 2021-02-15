Online forum airs divergent opinions of State Parks' Oso Flaco Lake proposal

Two widely divergent opinions of the state’s plan for expanding uses at Oso Flaco Lake were aired Monday in a virtual forum presented by the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County.

Ronnie Glick, senior environmental scientist for Oceano Dunes Ranger District, said the proposed improvement plan is balanced, providing more public access to the coastal area and expanding recreational opportunities while protecting natural resources.

“The goal is to improve public access and expand recreation opportunities,” Glick said, noting the improvement plan is meant to comply with the Coastal Act. “Our main goal is protecting environmental resources.”

Kara Woodruff, a longtime local environmental volunteer and member of Friends of Oso Flaco Lake, said it is a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad plan” that will damage prime agricultural land and sensitive habitat and alter local resident’s use of the site.

“It doesn’t need improvement, and I don’t hear locals calling for improvements. They like it the way it is,” Woodruff said, putting the word “improvement” in quotation marks because the proposed project would not be an improvement.