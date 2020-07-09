Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reopens outdoor butterfly exhibit

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced the reopening of its outdoor areas to the public, as of July 8, which includes the Butterflies Alive! exhibit located in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion that showcases a number of butterfly species like the Monarch, swallowtails, longwings and Gulf Fritillaries.
Other outdoor areas open to the public include the renovated and ADA-accessible museum backyard which is a nature play area nestled in the oak woodland.
According to the museum, the backyard area which has been modified to accommodate social distancing and COVID-19 safety regulations, features an artificial creek for playing, a shaded woodland for birdwatching, picnicking or exploring the ethnobotanical Sukinanik’oy Garden of Chumash Plants.
Additionally, guests can visit three new outdoor stations with expert naturalists who will show and tell about birds, botany, snakes, insects, geology, and more, the museum said.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, the museum said their indoor exhibit space remains closed.
To ensure guests can continue to view the indoor exhibit which displays reared chrysalides emerging as adult butterflies through a special window into the butterfly lab, museum staff have started sharing the behind-the-scenes butterfly-raising process via YouTube videos, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
The Museum’s Butterfly Pavilion Manager Kim Zsembik has started an Instagram account @butterflywrangler that offers butterfly fun facts and views from the pavilion and lab.
“We are so grateful for all the positive feedback from our members who have enjoyed our socially distant Butterfly Pavilion during our preview," said Zsembik. "We’ve been able to create a personal yet socially distant and safe experience for families to slow down and see an up close look at all the 14 species of butterflies inside."
The annual event, which is typically held around Mothers Day in May, had been rescheduled this year to take place July 24 and 25. With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, city leaders made the call to cancel this year's luau altogether.
'Technology is amazing': Monty Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms reports success of first virtual equine event
The final two hours on Sunday were spent with Dr. Temple Grandin who patched into the program virtually from her Colorado home to discuss "How Horses Think", while Monty Roberts demonstrated her teachings from his Solvang arena.
Increased social interactions through the reopening of Santa Barbara County’s economy are to blame for a 49% jump in the number of COVID-19 ca…
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.