Top winners named in Santa Ynez Valley's annual Scarecrow Fest

The Santa Ynez Valley has wrapped up its eighth annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest, naming contest winners for the cities of Buellton and Los Olivos as well as an overall victor of the coveted Harvest Cup trophy.
Succulent Café, having been declared Best Overall winner for Solvang and chosen to represent the city in the valleywide competition in early November, did just that.
At the weekly Solvang Farmers Market on Nov. 11, the 2020 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley title and trophy was awarded to this year’s contest winner, Succulent Café, beating out Best Overall winners from Buellton and Los Olivos, according to a contest spokeswoman.
The eatery will hold the trophy until a new champion is determined at the 2021 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest.
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 11th annual Halloween-themed event that invites locals, tourists, and Solvang merchants alike to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses.
Local businesses and organizations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley were invited to participate in the friendly, fall-time tradition by thinking up and executing their most creative take on a scarecrow creation for display at their location, from Oct. 1 to 31.
Scarecrow winners for Solvang, Buellton and Los Olivos were judged by locals, tourists and merchants who then voted based on six different categories: Best Scarecrow Photo Op, Best Use of Recycled Materials, Best Use of Business Theme, Most Danish, Spookiest and Most Humorous.
Contest winners in their respective cities included Los Olivos, Buellton and Solvang, which was reported in early November.
Los Olivos scarecrow winners included:
- Best Scarecrow: Ca’ Del Grevino
- Most Humorous: Avec Moi
- Spookiest: Alexander & Wayne/Arthur Earl
- Best Business Theme: Ca’ Del Grevino
- Best Natural Materials: Grimm’s Bluff
Buellton winners included:
- Most Humorous: Alma Rosa
- Best use of Natural Materials: Flying Flags RV Resort
- Best Overall and Harvest Cup Contender: Hitching Post 2
- Best Business Theme: Ostrichland USA
- Spookiest: Sideways Lounge
For more information about the contest, visit www.syvscarecrows.com
Dozens of festive scarecrows have taken to Solvang's downtown streets.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!